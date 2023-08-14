NCAT workshop features seed saving

The National Center for Appropriate Technology’s free sustainable-growing workshop will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 19, and will feature seed saving and preserving food.

The workshop, which is at 3040 Continental Dr., will cover selecting heirloom varieties that work well in the Butte-area climate and the basics of seed-saving techniques. It also will address the characteristics of vegetables that increase shelf life throughout storage, processing, and preservation methods.

The final summer workshop, “Choosing Varieties to Grow in Butte,” will be on Sept. 16. This workshop features NCAT’s annual taste test of successful varieties of fruits and vegetables trialed on the SIFT Farm. It will also cover timing, growing tips, and seed selection for high yields in Butte, as well as seed-saving basics for a resilient farm and garden.

To RSVP for the workshops, go to NCAT.ORG/EVENTS. For more details, email johnw@ncat.org.

Mining City Choral Union to hold auditions

The Mining City Choral Union will hold auditions at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 621 Thornton Ave.

There is no need to prepare an audition. MCCU director Fred Crase will have materials for the audition, which will determine admission to the choir.

The audition will test vocal ranges; general ability to sing and ear for music; and ability to read music. However, the ability to read music is not required to join MCUU.

For more details, email Crase at fcrase@gmail.com.

American Legion dinner set for Wednesday

The American Legion Post #1 and Auxiliary will have their monthly dinner Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the American Legion Hall, 3201 Wynne Ave. The hall opens at 5:30 p.m., and dinner is served at 6.

The menu will include barbecued chicken, baked beans, potato, macaroni and green salads, and desserts. The cost is $10. The public is welcome. A short meeting will follow the dinner.