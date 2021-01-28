Snapshots: NCAT offers soils conference; advisory council seeks board applications; rail authority board to meet

NCAT conference features healthy soils

The National Center for Appropriate Technology will host a soil health innovations online conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, March 8-9.

The conference will bring together leading experts and innovative farmers from around the U.S. to share the latest in soil science, best practices in soil management, and the emerging technologies that will drive the future of sustainable and regenerative agriculture.

NCAT, with its ATTRA Sustainable Agriculture program, is presenting the conference in cooperation with the USDA Rural Development, with funding also provided by Western Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) and other sponsors.

To register and for more information, go to https://soilinnovations.ncat.org/

For more details, contact Sandra Booth, 406-494-4572 or sandrab@ncat.org.

