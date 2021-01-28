 Skip to main content
Snapshots: NCAT offers soils conference; advisory council seeks board applications; rail authority board to meet
Snapshots: NCAT offers soils conference; advisory council seeks board applications; rail authority board to meet

NCAT conference features healthy soils

The National Center for Appropriate Technology will host a soil health innovations online conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, March 8-9.

The conference will bring together leading experts and innovative farmers from around the U.S. to share the latest in soil science, best practices in soil management, and the emerging technologies that will drive the future of sustainable and regenerative agriculture.

NCAT, with its ATTRA Sustainable Agriculture program, is presenting the conference in cooperation with the USDA Rural Development, with funding also provided by Western Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) and other sponsors.

To register and for more information, go to https://soilinnovations.ncat.org/

For more details, contact Sandra Booth, 406-494-4572 or sandrab@ncat.org.

Advisory council seeks board applications

The Butte-Silver Bow Behavioral Health Local Advisory Council is seeking board member applications. There are 2-year and 4-year terms available. Applicants are encouraged to print the application, fill it out, and mail or email it to the address(es) located at the top of the application.

Find the application at https://www.co.silverbow.mt.us/876/Mental-Health-Local-Advisory-Council. For more details, call 406-497-6221.

Rail authority board to meet

Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Board meets virtually from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5. Call in (audio only) to the Microsoft Teams meeting at +1 406-272-4824. Phone Conference ID: 773 890 889#

See the agenda at https://montanapassengerrailsummit.org/big-sky-passenger-rail-authority.

