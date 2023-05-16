Butte veterans’ monthly dinner tonight

The American Legion Post No. 1 and its Auxiliary will have their monthly dinner Wednesday at the American Legion Hall, 3201 Wynne. The hall opens at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6.

There will be a taco bar, and the auxiliary will provide salads and desserts. The cost is $10. The public is invited to attend.

Following the dinner, members of Post No. 1 will have a short meeting.

Butte CPR salvage sale at two locations

Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization will be holding a sale of salvaged building materials from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday in two locations — the rear basement of the Piccadilly Museum of Transportation, 20 W. Broadway St., with access from the alley, and the basement of the Metals Bank building, with side access from the parking lot on Galena Street.

Doors, windows, wood trim, vintage bathroom fixtures and many more reusable building materials will be available at very reasonable prices. Gloves and a measuring tape are recommended. Purchases can be made by cash or check only.

Local students chosen for Rotary Club camp

Six Butte students have been chosen by the Rotary Club of Butte to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Award camp from July 11-15 at Luccock Park, south of Livingston.

To be eligible to attend this camp, students must have completed their sophomore year of high school.

The students are Roscoe “Mack” Williams, Aubreigh Stone, Blair Hamry, Sadria “Sadie” Steilman, Vanessa West and Nathan Stodden. They will join approximately 100 students sponsored by Rotary clubs across Montana Rotary District 5390 to learn important leadership skills.

Dog Blessing to be held in Butte Saturday

The Rev. Patrick Beretta, in partnership with Butte Historical Memorials, will hold a Dog Blessing at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in front of the dog sculpture at the memorial site for the Butte Warehouse Explosion of 1895 in front of the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Station on Mercury Street.

Butte Historical Memorials is a local organization dedicated to interpreting and honoring Butte’s history through memorials, sculptures and events. It created the Warehouse Explosion Memorial, that among other things features a sculpture of a Newfoundland dog that belonged to a firefighter killed in the explosion aftermath.

“Many of our board members love dogs, as does Father Patrick Beretta, which is why he offered to hold a Dog Blessing,” the group says on its Facebook page. Anyone is welcome but dogs must be leashed.