Methodism field trips begin Sunday

Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 1621 Thornton Ave., will be hosting free tours, titled “Field Trips of Methodism around Butte” on Sundays, April 16 through May 7.

The historical excursions begin Sunday, April 16, with tours of the old Trinity United Methodist Church at 969 N. Main St., and Mount Bethel, which was located at 1609 N. Main St., Walkerville.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to meet at 1:30 p.m. in the church parking lot for carpooling.

‘Tarzan’ auditions Sunday in Deer Lodge

DEER LODGE — Auditions for Cutler Bros.’ “Tarzan” will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at 301 Main St., Deer Lodge.

Those auditioning must be a sixth-grade student or older and no preparation is necessary. All roles are open at this time.

Rehearsals will start in early May and the show runs Father's Day weekend through July 2.