Cory Johnson medical benefit Saturday

A medical benefit for Cory Johnson of Butte will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Star Lanes, 4601 Harrison Ave.

Johnson was diagnosed with a debilitating autoimmune disorder. Proceeds will go toward his medical bills.

There will be food (a $5 donation is requested), live music, a dart tournament, 50/50 tickets and dunk tanks. Auctions, both silent and live, are also planned. Kid-friendly games will also be played.

Ruby River flooding forces closure

ALDER — Flooding on the Ruby River has caused the Alder Bridge Fishing Access Site to be closed temporarily for public safety. It will reopen as conditions allow.

Recent rain and snow runoff have raised water levels in many areas. Flooding poses hazards to recreationalists, including colder water temperatures, unseen obstacles and reduced access.

For updates on restrictions and closures of Montana waterbodies and lands managed by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, visit bit.ly/fwpnws.

Divide Grange to host garage sale

DIVIDE — The Divide Grange is planning a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 10 at the Divide Grange Hall, 105 School House Road.

For details on the fundraising event, call 406-491-0843.

Geranium sale benefits Butte Symphony

The Butte Symphony's annual geranium sale fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 10, near the old Herberger’s in the Butte Plaza Mall parking lot. In case of inclement weather, the geraniums will be sold inside the main mall entrance.

Geraniums are $12 each and are available in red, white, salmon or magenta. Prepaid advance orders can be picked up at the sale, and remaining plants will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For advance orders or more details, call David at 406-593-1614.