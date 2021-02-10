Snapshots: Literacy program starts fundraiser; COVID chat for businesses set

Literacy program starts fundraiser
The Butte Literacy Program has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise at least $15,000 to cover operating expenses. The program is reaching out for financial support so it can continue its work helping adults prepare for the HiSET exams to get high school equivalency diplomas.
The non-profit has a budget of about $22,000 to cover a part-time coordinator’s salary, operating expenses, and student materials, including all testing fees.
In the last few months the program has established working relationships with the Armed Forces Recruiters in Butte and the Admissions Department at Montana Tech — both partners that move graduating students into career/technical, college, or military programs.
To donate to support the work of increasing adult literacy in Butte-Silver Bow, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/campaign-for-butte-literacy-program-inc.
Contact The Butte Literacy Program directly at butteliteracy@gmail.com or call at 406-723-7905 to see about volunteering as a tutor or enrolling for tutoring.
COVID chat for businesses set
Karen Sullivan, Silver Bow County health officer, and Melissa Wanamaker, COVID-19 specialist from Headwaters RC&D Small Business Development Center, will share COVID-19 experiences, questions and concerns 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Get updates on current public health metrics and priorities in our seven-county region and learn about open and upcoming resources, support opportunities, and deadlines in the Headwaters SBDC COVID Response and Recovery arsenal. Advanced registration is required at bit.ly/bsbcovid4.