Snapshots: Literacy program starts fundraiser; COVID chat for businesses set

Literacy program starts fundraiser

The Butte Literacy Program has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise at least $15,000 to cover operating expenses. The program is reaching out for financial support so it can continue its work helping adults prepare for the HiSET exams to get high school equivalency diplomas.

The non-profit has a budget of about $22,000 to cover a part-time coordinator’s salary, operating expenses, and student materials, including all testing fees.

In the last few months the program has established working relationships with the Armed Forces Recruiters in Butte and the Admissions Department at Montana Tech — both partners that move graduating students into career/technical, college, or military programs.

