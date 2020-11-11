 Skip to main content
Snapshots: Library to close for in-person services; keep your pets warm in winter
Library to close for in-person services

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Library will close Thursday, Nov. 12, to in-person services for both their branches. They will still be offering pickup, mail order, and delivery services to Butte patrons. Drop-offs are available Uptown, at the mall and at the Three Bears locations.

Reference services and inter-library loans are still available by phone, email, and Facebook. Children's story hour will still be available through our Facebook page. We will have reading and activity packets available for families.

For more details, contact the library at 406-723-3361 or info@buttepubliclibrary.info or reference@buttepubliclibrary.info.

Keep your pets warm in winter

The Butte-Silver Bow Animal Services Department would like to remind people to keep pets kept safe and comfortable during the winter months.

Companion animals can be at risk from freezing temperatures and other winter hazards. Take them out for short bathroom breaks, but do not leave them out for extended periods of time. If a dog must be outside, ensure they have a warm, insulated dog house, fresh unfrozen water and additional food to help keep their body temperature up. Also, when pets come in from a walk or outside be sure and wipe paws off as they can carry toxic ice melt in and ingest it as they lick their paws clean.

Never leave a pet in the car in the cold temperatures. If your pet is older, ill, or young a coat may be needed to control body temperature.

Contact animal services at 406-497-6525 with any questions or concerns about an animal. 

