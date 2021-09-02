Snapshots: Labor Day picnic canceled; SARTA grant applications sought; Forest Service seeks comment on fee increases

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority is seeking proposals for grants for local projects in four categories: historic preservation, events, health initiatives and community and economic development. Any business or resident located in Butte is eligible to apply.

SARTA will accept applications through Oct. 1, and hopes to announce recipients in winter 2021-22.

Interested applicants may download an application from the Butte-Silver Bow SARTA website at https://www.co.silverbow.mt.us/813/Superfund-Advisory or pick up a copy at the B-SB Courthouse, chief executive’s office. Additional application resources are located on the SARTA website.

Applicants without grant writing experience are encouraged to attend a grant writing workshop at noon and 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. For applicants unable to attend, one-on-one assistance is available by appointment. To schedule a time to meet, contact Julia Crain, SARTA Staff, at 406-497-6264 or jcrain@bsb.mt.gov.

