Snapshots: Labor Day picnic canceled; SARTA grant applications sought; Forest Service seeks comment on fee increases

Butte Labor Day picnic canceled
The Southwest Montana Central Labor Council's annual Labor Day picnic at Stodden Park has been canceled due to an uptick in local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to a post on the council's Facebook page.
Clark Chateau hosts book club
The Ivan Doig book club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, on the second floor of The Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. They will discuss Ivan Doig's “English Creek.” Copies of the book are available for check-out from The Butte Public Library.
For more details, call 406-565-5600.
Uptown Toastmasters name winners
The Uptown Toasters, Toastmaster Club 9765, winners on Tuesday, Aug. 31, included Jeff Amerman, best speaker; and Dan Matteucci was both best evaluator and best table topics.
The next meeting will be from noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. All guests are welcome. For more details, call 406-490-5569 or 406-782-6605.
SARTA grants available for local projects
The Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority is seeking proposals for grants for local projects in four categories: historic preservation, events, health initiatives and community and economic development. Any business or resident located in Butte is eligible to apply.
SARTA will accept applications through Oct. 1, and hopes to announce recipients in winter 2021-22.
Interested applicants may download an application from the Butte-Silver Bow SARTA website at https://www.co.silverbow.mt.us/813/Superfund-Advisory or pick up a copy at the B-SB Courthouse, chief executive’s office. Additional application resources are located on the SARTA website.
Applicants without grant writing experience are encouraged to attend a grant writing workshop at noon and 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. For applicants unable to attend, one-on-one assistance is available by appointment. To schedule a time to meet, contact Julia Crain, SARTA Staff, at 406-497-6264 or jcrain@bsb.mt.gov.
Forest seeks comment on fee increases
The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest is seeking public comment through Nov. 1, on a proposal to increase recreation fees across 17 campgrounds, 24 cabin rentals, three group picnic areas, one group campsite, and the Crystal Park recreational mining site. Additionally, the Forest Service is seeking to add new fees at 22 campgrounds, seven-day use boat launch sites, one new group campground, and make six new rental cabins available to the popular recreation rental program. New fees would support the Forest’s ability to continue to maintain and improve quality services to Forest visitors and popular recreation sites, as well as develop a tier system that is more consistent with similar amenities and current market values and locales. New fees would be implemented in 2022.
All recreation rental cabins and group picnic areas can be reserved on www.recreation.gov and new rental cabins would be added when fees are implemented by the Forest. In addition to the proposed fees, an extra vehicle fee of $5 per vehicle, for more than two, non-trailered vehicles; is being proposed for all campgrounds.
Comments should be submitted by Nov. 1, online at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/r1recfee or email comments to r1recfee@fs.fed.us.
For more details, contact Noelle Meier at 406-683-3932. Hardcopy comments can also be mailed to Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, Attn: Rec Fee Proposal, 420 Barrett St., Dillon, MT 59725.
For more details on the campgrounds, cabin rental and picnic areas impacted by proposed increase in recreational fees, go to www.fs.usda.gov/goto/r1recfee.