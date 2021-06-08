Snapshots: Irish heritage weekend in VC; GOP committee to meet

Pickles and Company to perform

VIRGINIA CITY — Pickles and Company will be performing 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 12, for Irish heritage weekend at the Bale of Hay Saloon in Virginia City. A parade starts at 1 p.m. with the Anaconda Pipe and Drum Corps.

For more details, call 406-843-5247.

B-SB Republican Central Committee to meet

Butte-Silver Bow Republican Central Committee's monthly meeting is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at The Metals Sports Bar & Grill, 8 W. Park St. Arrive by 6 p.m. to order food and/or drinks.

For more details, call Mary at 406-479-4729.

Tree-planting part of Beautify Butte

As part of the Beautify Butte campaign this year, several replacement trees will be planted at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 10, in the area of Platinum and Montana Streets.

The project is the result of an anonymous donor, the support and contributions of time and expertise by Butte Company Alpine Tree Service, and the help of Wagner Nursery to supply trees locally.