Snapshots: Irish heritage weekend in VC; GOP committee to meet

Pickles and Company to perform
VIRGINIA CITY — Pickles and Company will be performing 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 12, for Irish heritage weekend at the Bale of Hay Saloon in Virginia City. A parade starts at 1 p.m. with the Anaconda Pipe and Drum Corps.
For more details, call 406-843-5247.
B-SB Republican Central Committee to meet
Butte-Silver Bow Republican Central Committee's monthly meeting is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at The Metals Sports Bar & Grill, 8 W. Park St. Arrive by 6 p.m. to order food and/or drinks.
For more details, call Mary at 406-479-4729.
Tree-planting part of Beautify Butte
As part of the Beautify Butte campaign this year, several replacement trees will be planted at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 10, in the area of Platinum and Montana Streets.
The project is the result of an anonymous donor, the support and contributions of time and expertise by Butte Company Alpine Tree Service, and the help of Wagner Nursery to supply trees locally.
Since the project began, more than 1,200 trees have been purchased and planted by Mainstreet volunteers, especially the Madrazo family on gateway streets to the Uptown including Montana Street, Front Street, Main Street and Iron Street, which had few if any trees before this project started.
Mainstreet Uptown Butte is a non-profit organization working to rejuvenate Uptown Butte for all who live, work and play in Butte’s Historic Uptown.
For details about other upcoming projects of Mainstreet Uptown Butte, visit http://www.mainstreetbutte.org or on Facebook at uptownbutte.
For details, call George Everett at 406-565-2249 or Dave Burns at Alpine Tree Service at 406-579-1934.