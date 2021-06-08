Snapshots: Irish heritage weekend in VC; Democrats formalize inclusion; GOP committee to meet

Pickles and Company to perform
VIRGINIA CITY — Pickles and Company will be performing 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 12, for Irish heritage weekend at the Bale of Hay Saloon in Virginia City. A parade starts at 1 p.m. with the Anaconda Pipe and Drum Corps.
For more details, call 406-843-5247.
Democrats support inclusion in party rules
Butte Democrat officers Donavon Hawk and Faith Scow attended the Montana Democratic Party Rules Convention June 4 and joined party representatives from around the state to create a formal role for American Indians that is based on the tribes’ share of the population. The rule change vote was unanimous.
President Andrew Werk, Jr. of the Fort Belknap Indian Community thanked the convention for bringing Montana Natives closer to equal representation. He singled out Butte legislator Hawk, who is also treasurer of the state party, for his role in the historic decision. Montana Democrats became the first state party in the country to formalize such a measure.
In other business, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont. spoke about the importance of the America Rescue Plan Act to the state’s economy. The convention also approved a rule to provide American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation at public conferences. Gender inclusivity language was also added to state party rules.
Butte Democrats will continue to meet through the summer. Activities include
constructing a float for the Fourth of July parade, and recruiting for precinct positions. A comprehensive list of open positions can be found on the website https://www.bsbdemocrats.org/.
Democrats interested in any of these positions or activities should email bsbdems@gmail.com for more information. Updates including meeting times are also posted on the group’s Facebook page —Butte-Silver Bow Democratic Central Committee.
Call Marian Jensen at 406-498-4755 with any questions.
B-SB Republican Central Committee to meet
Butte-Silver Bow Republican Central Committee's monthly meeting is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at The Metals Sports Bar & Grill, 8 W. Park St. Arrive by 6 p.m. to order food and/or drinks.
For more details, call Mary at 406-479-4729.
Trees to be planted as part of Beautify Butte
As part of the Beautify Butte campaign this year, several replacement trees will be planted at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 10, in the area of Platinum and Montana Streets.
The project has been made possible thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, the support and contributions of time and expertise by Butte Company Alpine Tree Service, and the help of Wagner Nursery to supply trees locally.
Since the project began, more than 1,200 trees have been purchased and planted by Mainstreet volunteers, especially the Madrazo family on gateway streets to the Uptown including Montana Street, Front Street, Main Street and Iron Street, which had few if any trees before this project started.
Mainstreet Uptown Butte is a non-profit organization working to rejuvenate Uptown Butte for all who live, work and play in Butte’s Historic Uptown.
For details about other upcoming projects of Mainstreet Uptown Butte, visit http://www.mainstreetbutte.org or on Facebook at uptownbutte.
For details, call George Everett at 406-565-2249 or Dave Burns at Alpine Tree Service at 406-579-1934.