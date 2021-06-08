Snapshots: Irish heritage weekend in VC; Democrats formalize inclusion; GOP committee to meet

As part of the Beautify Butte campaign this year, several replacement trees will be planted at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 10, in the area of Platinum and Montana Streets.

The project has been made possible thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, the support and contributions of time and expertise by Butte Company Alpine Tree Service, and the help of Wagner Nursery to supply trees locally.

Since the project began, more than 1,200 trees have been purchased and planted by Mainstreet volunteers, especially the Madrazo family on gateway streets to the Uptown including Montana Street, Front Street, Main Street and Iron Street, which had few if any trees before this project started.

Mainstreet Uptown Butte is a non-profit organization working to rejuvenate Uptown Butte for all who live, work and play in Butte’s Historic Uptown.

For details about other upcoming projects of Mainstreet Uptown Butte, visit http://www.mainstreetbutte.org or on Facebook at uptownbutte.

For details, call George Everett at 406-565-2249 or Dave Burns at Alpine Tree Service at 406-579-1934.

