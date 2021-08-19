 Skip to main content
Snapshots: Instrumentalist Maiah Wynne playing at Stodden Park; send us your 9/11 memories
Snapshots: Instrumentalist Maiah Wynne playing at Stodden Park; send us your 9/11 memories

Maiah Wynne

Multi-instrumentalist Maiah Wynne will perform a free family friendly show from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at the Veterans Memorial at Stodden Park.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Former Butte resident and award winning multi-instrumentalist Maiah Wynne will perform a free family friendly show from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at the Veterans Memorial at Stodden Park.

Wynne’s voice has been described by reviewers as a hauntingly beautiful, emotional and lyrical. Her style features folk, pop, blues and indie rock on the harp, banjo, dulcimer, while she plays percussion with her feet.

Her numerous film music placements include the major motion picture “The Ballad of Lefty Brown,’’ starring Bill Pullman. She has collaborated with the Portland Cello Project and opened for artists and bands including Lucinda Williams, Dave Matthews, Tanya Tucker, Indigo Girls, Beth Ditto, Brandi Carlile, members of Pearl Jam, Asleep at the Wheel, The Sweet Remains, We Three, and Rising Appalachia at festivals such as Red Ants Pants, Timber, NW Folklife, Upstream and more.

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. The venue offers plenty of space to social distance.

Share your 9/11 memories

The Montana Standard would like you to tell us the story of how you experienced 9/11 – and how it has affected you. What are your memories, your takeaways from the morning that changed our lives forever?

Please send your 9/11  story to us. It may be featured in a local story we’re pulling together — and it may also appear in a nationwide anniversary section that will be published in all Lee Enterprises newspapers in Montana and across the country.

Send your memories and takeaways of no more than 250 words to editor@mtstandard.com by Sept. 1.

As the nation and the world prepares to experience the 20th anniversary of the attacks on America, contributions from readers of The Montana Standard will add to the rich tapestry of experiences we will use to produce memorable 9/11 content.

