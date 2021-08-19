Snapshots: Instrumentalist Maiah Wynne playing at Stodden Park; send us your 9/11 memories

Former Butte resident and award winning multi-instrumentalist Maiah Wynne will perform a free family friendly show from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at the Veterans Memorial at Stodden Park.

Wynne’s voice has been described by reviewers as a hauntingly beautiful, emotional and lyrical. Her style features folk, pop, blues and indie rock on the harp, banjo, dulcimer, while she plays percussion with her feet.

Her numerous film music placements include the major motion picture “The Ballad of Lefty Brown,’’ starring Bill Pullman. She has collaborated with the Portland Cello Project and opened for artists and bands including Lucinda Williams, Dave Matthews, Tanya Tucker, Indigo Girls, Beth Ditto, Brandi Carlile, members of Pearl Jam, Asleep at the Wheel, The Sweet Remains, We Three, and Rising Appalachia at festivals such as Red Ants Pants, Timber, NW Folklife, Upstream and more.

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. The venue offers plenty of space to social distance.

