Snapshots: House Rep. Frazer to hold town hall; diabetes workshop planned

Town hall meeting in Deer Lodge

DEER LODGE — Montana House District 78 Rep. Greg Frazer, R-Deer Lodge, will hold a town hall meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at the Elks on Main Street.

Frazer will talk at the community get-together about his voting record, projects and mentorships, as well as other issues of concern to his constituents.

Diabetes workshop starts Thursday

A diabetes learning opportunity will start 9 to 11 a.m., Thursday, March 11, at St. James Healthcare. The classes will continue at the same time on March 18 and March 25. Insurance can be billed for the classes.

Participants will work with a certified diabetes educator and a registered dietitian to create a customized self-management plan that works for them. The three-week session focuses on counting carbohydrates while including the foods people enjoy, what to do with blood sugar readings, and how medications work. They will also discuss what diabetes is and how to prevent complications.

To register, call Ida Reighard RN, CDE, 406-723-2960.

