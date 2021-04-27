Snapshots: Highland View membership meeting; Father Sheehan Park cleanup; celebrate Arbor Day in Whitehall

Highland View membership meeting set

An opening season membership meeting for all Highland View Golf Course members will be held at noon Tuesday, May 4, in the clubhouse conference room.

Park cleanup 4-6 p.m. Friday

Volunteers are needed to help clean up Father Sheehan Park cleanup from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 30. People should bring rakes and gloves if they have them. There will be a limited quantity provided if you don't have either. Participants will be cleaning up garbage, leaves, and some branches in the park and along the trail.

Celebrate Arbor Day in Whitehall

WHITEHALL — Celebrate Arbor Day, sponsored by the Whitehall Garden Club, will take place at noon Friday, April 30, at Legion Park in Whitehall in celebration of the town's 28th year as a Tree City USA.

The all free, all family-friendly, and all outdoor event will feature information booths, vendors, kid’s activities, and free tree seedlings to the first 28 attendees.

For details, call 406-547-4173 or email barblien@mac.com.

