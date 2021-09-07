Snapshots: Halfway to St. Paddy's at Mining Musem; Tech hosts lecture; 9/11 harmony videos available; visitors bureau to meet

Celebrate halfway to St. Paddy's

The World Museum of Mining will celebrate halfway to St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, Sept. 12.

Irish Road Bowling registration will start at 9 a.m. with a walk through at 9:30 a.m. with a tournament start time of 10:30 a.m. Cost is $5 per two-person team and $10 per four-person team. The AOH Pipes and Drum Corps will perform at noon from the top of the Orphan Girl headframe with a special encore presentation later in the underground mine. The underground tour concert will have limited space and tickets will be on sale the day of the event. General admission to the museum will be free on Sunday, Sept. 12.

The World Museum of Mining will also be celebrating the 100th anniversary of St. Helena's Church during halfway to St. Patrick's Day. A blessing by Father Patrick Beretta will be held at noon, followed by a presentation by Pauline deBarathy on St. Helena's Church and Meaderville. A spaghetti lunch fundraiser will start at 12:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 parade a go