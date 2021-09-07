Snapshots: Halfway to St. Paddy's at Mining Musem; 9/11 parade planned; 9/11 harmony videos available; visitors bureau to meet

Celebrate halfway to St. Paddy's
The World Museum of Mining will celebrate halfway to St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, Sept. 12.
Irish Road Bowling registration will start at 9 a.m. with a walk through at 9:30 a.m. with a tournament start time of 10:30 a.m. Cost is $5 per two-person team and $10 per four-person team. The AOH Pipes and Drum Corps will perform at noon from the top of the Orphan Girl headframe with a special encore presentation later in the underground mine. The underground tour concert will have limited space and tickets will be on sale the day of the event. General admission to the museum will be free on Sunday, Sept. 12.
The World Museum of Mining will also be celebrating the 100th anniversary of St. Helena's Church during halfway to St. Patrick's Day. A blessing by Father Patrick Beretta will be held at noon, followed by a presentation by Pauline deBarathy on St. Helena's Church and Meaderville. A spaghetti lunch fundraiser will start at 12:30 p.m.
Boulevard VFD plans 9/11 parade
A 9/11 parade to remember those who gave their all 20 years ago will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Butte Plaza Mall. From there, it will head north on Harrison Avenue to Utah Avenue, then up to Broadway Street and west to Montana Street. The parade will then head south on Montana Street to Rowe Road and back to the mall. The final leg of the parade to change to include the Southwest Montana Veterans Home on Blacktail Lane.
For more details, call the Boulevard Volunteer Fire Dept. at 406-491-9902 or email blvdvfd@yahoo.com.
Tech hosts lecture via Zoom
The Montana Tech Public Lecture Series will host speaker Beau Downing of the Natural Resource Damage Program in Helena at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, via Zoom. His presentation is titled, “Evaluating Remediation and Restoration site response at the Upper Blackfoot Mining Complex.”
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the Montana Natural Resource Damage program has undertaken a multifaceted monitoring program to evaluate site response to the completed remediation and restoration. This presentation summarizes preliminary findings from this monitoring effort, and how it will be used for future management of the site.
Downing is a restoration project manager for the Montana NRDP. His education and background are in fluvial geomorphology and stream restoration. He has managed various projects, ranging from large-scale restoration of sites like the UBMC to small fish screen and fish passage projects at irrigation diversions.
The presentation is only available through zoom at the following:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/9441352831?pwd=WFdkR3JGTDRkZVBzZUhJSGFsOVFQQT09 (Meeting ID: 944 135 2831 Passcode: 7384016).
9/11 videos available to view
This Harmony in Our Community Day and 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance Celebration of Courage and Honor virtual program was made to help encourage and foster harmony in our community and to honor the courage and memory of the first-responders (then and now), and to honor all who have been willing to sacrifice for the health and well-being of themselves and others during this pandemic. It also was created to encourage and foster the creation of more harmonious communities with an attitude of greater mutual respect, a willingness to coexist, and a willingness to contribute one’s own diverse skills and abilities to benefit the greater good.
The videos can be viewed at the following links:
Butte visitors bureau to meet
The Butte Convention & Visitors Bureau will Zoom meeting at noon Thursday, Sept. 9. The nominating committee will be bringing a slate of officers and board members to the meeting for consideration.
For more details or for the Zoom link, contact Maria Pochervina at mariap@buttecvb.com.
MSE Old Timers plan meeting
MSE Old Timers will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at MacKenzie River Pizza Company, 3450 Monroe Ave.
For more details, call Jack at 406-494-1536.