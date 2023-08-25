Grant money available for local projectsThe Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority recently announced a notice of funding availability.

SARTA seeks proposals for local projects in four categories: historic preservation, festivals and events, health initiatives, and community and economic development. A total of $300,000 is available for community and economic development projects, $175,000 for festivals and events, $75,000 for historic preservation projects, and $35,000 for health initiatives.

SARTA will accept applications through Oct. 2, and anticipates announcing the recipients of grant funds sometime during the winter 2023-2024.

“The Authority is excited to continue offering this funding opportunity to the residents and businesses of Butte-Silver Bow,” said Chairman Bill Joyce.

Any business or resident located in Butte is eligible to apply for funds. Interested applicants may download an application from the Butte-Silver Bow SARTA website at https://www.co.silverbow.mt.us/813/Superfund-Advisory. Additional application resources are located on the SARTA website.

‘Big Community’ flea market plannedWISE RIVER — The Wise River Community Foundation is sponsoring a “Big Community” flea market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Wise River Community Building.

Potential vendors can reserve a space indoors or outdoors by calling Linda at 406-832-3270 or Sharon at 406-832-3460.

Proceeds go towards the community building’s upkeep and quarterly dinners.