Butte Archives getting ready to ‘PLAY!’

This summer’s exhibit at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives at 17 W. Quartz St., will be “PLAY!”. On display will be various forms of play enjoyed in Butte from 1895 to 2020.

An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday during the Uptown Butte Art Walk. Children are encouraged to attend, as various activities will be provided.

Subjects include fishing, winter activities, the Columbia Gardens, and ways children found entertainment in their own neighborhoods. Artifacts on display will include skis, snowshoes, fishing gear, toys, and ways adults found entertainment through keno or dog racing.

The exhibit will be open to the public through August during the Archives business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more details, call 406-782-3280.

Cory Johnson medical benefit Saturday

The medical benefit for Cory Johnson begins at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Star Lanes, 4601 Harrison Ave.

There will be food (a $5 donation is requested), live music, and a dart tournament, along with 50/50 tickets being sold and dunk tanks. Auctions, both silent and live, are also planned. Kid-friendly games will also be played.