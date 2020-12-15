Snapshots: Fundraiser set to help Butte veteran's companion; Jackpine Savages snowmobile club holding raffle

Fundraiser set to help Butte veteran's companion
This is Rushka, the six-year-old pit bull rescued by Kelly, a retired veteran in Butte. Since 2014, Rushka has helped Kelly through difficulties and has provided constant companionship. But now Kelly faces a difficult decision, as Rushka needs medical treatment.
The bond between Rushka and Kelly is unbreakable. Whether it be a walk around town, a drive to the grocery or a lazy Saturday, Rushka is always by Kelly's side. With a need for laser tooth surgery, ear surgery and arthritis treatment, Kelly is searching for buyers of his belongings — including his most prized possession, his custom-built computer, to afford her treatment.
"She really holds me accountable and lets me know if I'm messing up," Kelly joked last Friday. "She's a beauty and she's got to be at 100%, don't really care what it takes."
Kelly is passionate not only toward Rushka, but toward online content creation. He enjoys creating 3D graphics for short videos as well as online gaming. Unfortunately for Kelly, he looks to drop this passion to keep his companion healthy. With no buyers thus far, Rushka's next visit to the vet has been canceled until funds are available.
This is where the Butte community can help. With donations from the community, Kelly could keep his belongings and passions while caring for Rushka at the same time. Kelly estimated costs to be around $2,400. Just over $200 in donations have been collected thus far.
To donate online, visit www.gofundme.com/f/medical-care-for-rushka. If you would like to donate in person or know of another way to help Kelly and Rushka, contact the Standard's sports reporter Blake Fussell at blake.fussell@406mtsports.com or 901-359-0997. Sharing the Go Fund Me page is also very appreciated.
Jackpine Savages holding raffle
Due to COVID-19, the Jackpine Savages snowmobile club will not be holding its annual fun run fundraiser in January. The fun run is the only money raising activity the club has each year to support the grooming of roads and trails in the Wise River area.
This year the club is having a raffle in place of the fun run. Prizes are $500 for first place, $300 for second place, and $100 for third place. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. The drawing will be held Jan. 9.
Contact Mike at 406-491-6235 or mikepatt1952@gmail.com to purchase tickets.
Money from this fundraiser is used for fuel/maintenance and general upkeep of the groomer.
