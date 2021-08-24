Snapshots: Fundraiser garage sale for carousel; OGCT board meeting; share 9/11 memories

Fundraiser garage sale for carousel
The Spirit of Columbia Gardens community garage sale is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27-28, at the carousel building at Stodden Park. Children can shop at a table with items for 25 cents and 50 cents. All proceeds benefit the carousel. Concessions will be open.
For details, call KeithAnn Trevithick at 490-1639.
Uptown Toastmasters weekly winners
The Uptown Toasters Toastmaster Club winners on July 6 included Brandon DeShaw, best speaker; a tie between Dan Matteucci and Joe McBride for best table topic responder; and Joe McBride, best evaluator. The theme — the story of Rib Gustavson.
Uptown Toastmasters meet at noon Tuesday, Aug. 31, at the Archives. Guests are welcome. For more details, call Jean at 406-490-5569.
Board meeting planned for OGCT
The Orphan Girl Children’s Theatre's board meeting is at 5:30 pm. Monday, Sept. 13, in the back meeting room at Metal Sports Bar and Grill, 8 W. Park St. All meetings are open to the public.
For more details or to add an item to the agenda, email OGCTBoard@gmail.com.
After Hours Book Club set for Sept. 1
Butte Public Library's After Hours book club will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Metals Sports Bar and Grill, 8 W. Park St. This month they will discuss “Idaho” by Emily Ruskovich. Copies are available for check out from the circulation desk at the library.
For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.
Public input sought on Headwaters plan
THREE FORKS — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff from Missouri Headwaters State Park and WWC Engineering will host a public meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, in the annex of the United Methodist Church, 124 2nd Ave. E, in Three Forks. The annex is just west of the main church building.
This meeting will discuss the goals of the master plan for Missouri Headwaters State Park and answer questions from the public. They will also discuss current conditions at the park and introduce a survey where people can provide input on the planning effort.
Those who are unable to attend or wish to attend virtually can do so over Zoom. A link to the meeting can be found at https://go.usa.gov/xF62W.
Those wishing to provide input on issues considered in the master planning process can do so through an online survey available at surveymonkey.com/r/9HFZDKQ.
For more details about the project, visit wwcengineering.com/portfolio/headwaters-state-park-master-plan.
Share your 9/11 memories
The Montana Standard would like you to tell us the story of how you experienced 9/11 – and how it has affected you. What are your memories, your takeaways from the morning that changed our lives forever?
Please send your 9/11 story to us. It may be featured in a local story we’re pulling together — and it may also appear in a nationwide anniversary section that will be published in all Lee Enterprises newspapers in Montana and across the country.
Send your memories and takeaways of no more than 250 words to editor@mtstandard.com by Sept. 1.
As the nation and the world prepares to experience the 20th anniversary of the attacks on America, contributions from readers of The Montana Standard will add to the rich tapestry of experiences we will use to produce memorable 9/11 content.