Snapshots: Fundraiser garage sale for carousel; OGCT board meeting; share 9/11 memories

After Hours Book Club set for Sept. 1

Butte Public Library's After Hours book club will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Metals Sports Bar and Grill, 8 W. Park St. This month they will discuss “Idaho” by Emily Ruskovich. Copies are available for check out from the circulation desk at the library.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Public input sought on Headwaters plan

THREE FORKS — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff from Missouri Headwaters State Park and WWC Engineering will host a public meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, in the annex of the United Methodist Church, 124 2nd Ave. E, in Three Forks. The annex is just west of the main church building.

This meeting will discuss the goals of the master plan for Missouri Headwaters State Park and answer questions from the public. They will also discuss current conditions at the park and introduce a survey where people can provide input on the planning effort.