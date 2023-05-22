Free library books available Friday

The Butte Public Library at 226 W. Broadway St., will again be offering free books from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 26.

Avid local readers are urged to load up. There is no limit.

Silver Bow Kiwanis Bike Rodeo June 3

The annual Silver Bow Kiwanis Bike Rodeo begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave.

Free bike helmets will be handed out, and pizza and pop will be served. The event will also include bike tune-ups and a bike skills course.