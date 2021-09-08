Snapshots: Emergency training set at airport; co-published chapter in book; walk-in office open at NWE

Airport emergency training exercise set
Bert Mooney Airport will hold a full-scale emergency response exercise from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14. The drill will test the speed and effectiveness of emergency personnel and BTM staff in the event of an aircraft emergency.
The emergency preparedness exercise is required by the FAA. Commercial airports, such as BTM, must hold such events every three years to maintain their Part 139 Airport Certification which allows commercial flights to operate out of the airport.
The intent of this exercise is to enhance BTM’s working relationship with multiple local agencies and test their ability to deploy proper personnel and resources. Multiple emergency agencies from around the City-County and region will assist and evaluate the exercise. Response will be conducted by the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff’s Office, and Butte-Silver Bow Department of Emergency Services. Medical support will be provided by St. James Medical Center, and A-1 Ambulance Service. Additional support will be provided by the 15-90 Search and Rescue Team.
This exercise will provide a valuable opportunity to help ensure that first responders are properly prepared to act if such an emergency were to occur. Safety and efficiency of airport operations is of the greatest importance.
This exercise will not cause any delays or interruptions to normal Bert Mooney Airport operations.
Book to feature co-published chapter
Shihua Chen Brazill, a Montana State University instructional designer and Ph.D. candidate, and Pat Munday, a Montana Tech professor, have co-published the chapter, “Brave New World: Transformational Teaching for a Web-based Multicultural Education Course in the Age of COVID-19.”
The chapter will appear in “Teaching and Learning for Social Justice and Equity in Higher Education: Virtual Settings,” published by Palgrave Macmillan and edited by Laura Parsons and Casey Ozaki. The book reconceptualizes teaching and learning through a critical lens. The chapter is based on Brazill and Munday’s long experience with web-based instruction, and Brazill’s multicultural education courses at MSU. It examines transformational teaching and how to apply brave space in a virtual setting.
For more details, contact Munday at pmunday@mtech.edu or Brazill at ShihuaBrazill@montana.edu.
NWE's Butte walk-in office open
NorthWestern Energy’s customer service center is open for walk-in customers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 400 Oxford, in Butte.
The office closed to walk-in traffic in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.
NorthWestern Energy has protocols in place at their customer service centers to keep customers and employees safe during in-person visits. People can still drop their payments in a drop box at the customer service center.
Customer service center hours may change unexpectedly due to challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Any adjustment to customer service center hours will be posted at NorthWesternEnergy.com.