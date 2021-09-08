Snapshots: Emergency training set at airport; co-published chapter in book; walk-in office open at NWE

Airport emergency training exercise set

Bert Mooney Airport will hold a full-scale emergency response exercise from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14. The drill will test the speed and effectiveness of emergency personnel and BTM staff in the event of an aircraft emergency.

The emergency preparedness exercise is required by the FAA. Commercial airports, such as BTM, must hold such events every three years to maintain their Part 139 Airport Certification which allows commercial flights to operate out of the airport.

The intent of this exercise is to enhance BTM’s working relationship with multiple local agencies and test their ability to deploy proper personnel and resources. Multiple emergency agencies from around the City-County and region will assist and evaluate the exercise. Response will be conducted by the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff’s Office, and Butte-Silver Bow Department of Emergency Services. Medical support will be provided by St. James Medical Center, and A-1 Ambulance Service. Additional support will be provided by the 15-90 Search and Rescue Team.