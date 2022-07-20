Snapshots: Dulcimer workshop; Red Hat dinner planned; classroom volunteers needed

Dulcimer workshop offered at Elling House

The Elling House Arts and Humanities Center in Virginia City is offering a dulcimer workshop taught by Kim McKee of the musical duo Willson and McKee at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, for anyone ages 12 and above. The cost is $10. Register before Aug. 5 by calling 406-853-5507.

Musical experience is not needed to participate in the workshop. McKee stresses that the workshop is for non-musicians and those who think they cannot play an instrument.

The mountain dulcimer is a true American instrument that dates back to the early 1800', originating in the Appalachian Mountains of southwest Virginia.

According the the website gardnersdulcimer.com, Western Europe had many kinds of fretted lap zithers from the Norwegian Langeleik, the Swedish Hummel, and the French Epinette. But it is the German Scheitholtz that is considered to be the forefather of the modern Dulcimer. The Scheithotlz was brought to America by German immigrants when they settled Pennsylvania. Over time the instrument brought by the Germans migrated to the Virginia mountains and was reshaped and modified to become the American Mountain Dulcimer.

Red Hat dinner planned Aug. 2

The Gal-Us-Frame Gals Red Hat dinner is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Casagranda’s Steakhouse, 801 Utah Ave. Cocktails at 4:30. Newcomers are welcome. For details, call 406-494-4718 or 406-490-9000.

Butte classrooms seeking volunteers

The Butte School District’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for school volunteers. The program offers opportunities for individuals 55 and older to share their experiences, abilities and skills with Butte’s students. RSVP school volunteers are given the opportunity to decide how many hours a week they would like to volunteer and at which school they would like to go to. If you can spare a few hours a week, consider volunteering in Butte’s schools.

For details, contact Dawn at 533-2508.

Class of 1975 plans birthday party

Butte High and Butte Central Class of 1975 is planning a 65th birthday party at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the McQueen Club, 3250 Hecla St.

For details, call 406-490-2950.