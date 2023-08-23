Rotary Club hosts Duck Derby fundraiser

The Rotary Club Duck Derby fundraiser is set for 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7, at Ridge Waters in Stodden Park. Ducks will race down the lazy river for three cash prizes. First place prize is $1,000, second place is $500 and third place is $300.

Ducks can be purchased for a donation of $25 each or 5 ducks for $100, and are available online at www.montanarotary.org or by calling Joe McBride at 406-498-6239. Duck owners need not be present to win.

Half of the proceeds will be donated to the Butte Parks and Trails Foundation’s sponsored swimmer program to ensure that young Butte swimmers can swim for free. Proceeds will also support Rotary Club of Butte’s projects including scholarships at Montana Tech, dictionaries for third graders, Butte High School’s Interact Club, Action Inc. Homeless Youth Program and World Museum of Mining landscaping.

Over 200 acres at Maud S Canyon Trails are owned and managed by the East Ridge Foundation which is governed by Rotarian board members. Ongoing projects include weed spraying, trail maintenance, planting trees and installing interpretive signs.

Free skin cancer screenings Saturday

The Sun Bus is providing free skin cancer screenings and sun safety education with a board certified dermatologist from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Butte-Silver Bow Health Dept., 25 W. Front St.

Schedule your appointment at www.thesunbus.org.

Butte Animal Shelter’s July stats listed

These July statistics are from the Butte Animal Shelter, 699 Centennial Ave. The information is provided by the shelter.

DOGS

Turned in by owners: 4

Picked up and turned in by residents: 8

Picked up by animal control officer: 44

Adopted: 3

Reclaimed by owners: 39

Sent to foster/transfer: 5 fostered

Died/euthanized: 2 euthanized

CATS

Turned in by owners: 0

Picked up and turned in by residents: 2

Picked up by animal control officer: 26

Adopted: 8

Reclaimed by owners: 5

Sent to foster/transfer: 0

Died/euthanized: 1 euthanized