Documentary to be shown Thursday

Butte Action Alliance will host a movie night with the documentary “9to5: The Story of a Movement” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Carpenters Union Hall, 156 W. Granite St.

The film is a true story about a group of Boston secretaries in the early 1970s. They sought better pay, more advancement opportunities and an end to sexual harassment, but their unconventional approach attracted the press and shamed their bosses into change. Their story inspired the Dolly Parton song and the 1980 comedy starring Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Old Time Fiddlers to jam Sept. 17 in Pony

The Montana Old Time Fiddlers will present an “Old Time” fiddle performance from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Pony Bar in Pony. The program is free and open to the public, and dancing is encouraged.

Guitar, mandolin and banjo players are welcome to participate in the jam, which will include country, folk and bluegrass in the music mix.

The Montana Old Time Fiddlers are dedicated to preserving fiddle music in Montana, providing educational and performance opportunities for all. For more details, call Ron at 605-660-7511.

Archives to close for cleaning Sept. 29

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives at 17 W. Quartz St. will be closed for its annual building maintenance and cleaning on Sept. 29. It will reopen Oct. 2.

The Archives' normal business hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more details, call 406-782-3280.