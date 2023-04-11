Powell County Dems hosting tri-county banquet

DEER LODGE — The Powell County Democratic Central Committee is hosting the first Tri-County Dems Dinner on May 20 at the Deer Lodge Elks Club, 230 Main St. Proceeds from the banquet benefit the Powell County, Granite County, and Deer Lodge County Democratic central committees.

The event starts with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30.

Guest speakers include Mayor Wilmot Collins of Helena and Sheila Hogan, executive director of the Montana Democrats.

Tickets are available online at www.montanadems.org. For more details, email info@montanadems.org.

Bulldogs and Maroons plan 50th class reunion

The Butte High and Butte Central class of 1973 will have their 50th class reunion June 16-17, at the Butte Country Club, 3400 Elizabeth Warren Ave.

Bulldogs classmates who have not received reunion confirmation and plan to attend, contact Rose Shea at 406-565-6338 or Michele Anderson, 406-490-2198, or send an email at sheazrus@bresnan.net or micheleandersondance@gmail.com. For the Maroons, call Joan Simon at 406-490-8924 or email her at joanmsimon112@gmail.com.