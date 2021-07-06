Snapshots: Democrats elect Noonan as vice chair; bow hunter education course offered; fund-raiser garage sale

Democrats elect Noonan as vice chair
Four delegates from the Butte-Silver Bow County Democrats attended the state officers convention, along with approximately 120 others from across the state on July 1. Led by county chair, Faith Scow, the delegates elected officers for the state party along with eastern and western representatives to complete the party’s executive board. Democrats from the state’s Tribal nations filled 17% of the leadership positions.
Pat Noonan, a precinct person for the local county Democrats, was elected vice chair. A former state legislator, Noonan will work to recruit Democratic candidates to run in the 2022 elections. Current legislator, Donavon Hawk, will serve as Montana’s Democratic national committeeman and a member of the national party’s Indian caucus.
For more information about these positions and the county party’s activities, see their website, www.bsbdemocrats.org or on Facebook.
Bow hunter education course offered
ANACONDA — A bow hunters’ education class will be offered 5:30 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, July 12-15, at Smitty’s Barn, #50 Theater, West Valley, 1.7 miles west of Thriftway Super Stop gas station (follow signs).
Everyone is welcome; the class and supplies needed are free of charge. Participants must be 11 or older by the first day of class to be certified. Students under 18 must have a parent or guardian authorization. By state law, all first time bow hunters must complete a bow hunter education course and if born after Jan. 1, 1985, must also show proof of completing a hunter education program in order to purchase an archery license.
Pre-register at http://fwp.mt.gov/education/hunter/bowhunterEd.html. Print and sign parent/student agreement and bring to first night of class. For details, Jim at 406-559-0413 or Tom at 406-210-8249.
Spay/Neuter Task Force sets garage sale
Butte Spay/Neuter Task Force garage sale, a huge multi-party fundraiser, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday and Saturday, July 9-10, at 1200 South Excelsior Ave., north of Centennial Ave. This sale helps to fund the $50-off spay/neuter certificates, spay/neuter clinics and fostering efforts.
For more details, contact Judy at 406-782-5110.