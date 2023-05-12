Daughters of Norway



to mark Independence Day

“Syttende Mai,” the Seventeenth of May, is Norwegian Independence Day, the date that Norway’s constitution was signed.

On Wednesday, May 17, at 11 a.m., Daughters of Norway members, along with Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher, will gather at the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse to raise the Norwegian flag for the day. Starting at 10 a.m., the general public is invited. At that time, members will share cookies and stories.

For over 400 years, Norway was a weaker partner in union with Denmark. In 1813, Norway was ceded to Sweden. This outraged the Norwegians, who felt they had been given away as a piece of property. Young men, officials, farmers and businessmen, mostly in their 30s, assembled in Eidsvoll, Norway, in April 1814 to draft a constitution. This constitution was signed on May 17, 1814.

Serbian church to host

wine tasting event

Come celebrate “An Evening of Wine Tasting” and food pairings as the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church hosts its 16th annual wine tasting event from 6 to 9 p.m. May 25, in the parish hall at 2100 Continental Drive.

There will be a wine raffle drawing, along with a silent auction. Tickets are $50 and available at the church or at the door.

Different bottles of wine from the tasting will make up two batches of 25 bottles for the wine raffle, which are $25 per ticket. Tickets are limited, and the drawing will be held during the wine tasting.

For more details or to purchase tickets, call Kelly at 253-592-8376 or go to aneveningofwinetasting@gmail.com.

Kiwanis’ fundraiser set for June 15

The Kiwanis Club of Butte will hold its 37th annual fundraiser at 6 p.m. June 15 at the Kiwanis Sunshine Camp on Passmore Canyon Road.

Proceeds help fund the Sunshine Camp and aid in the partnerships with the Butte YMCA, United Way Dress a Child, Montana Kiwanis Foundation scholarships, graduation parties for Butte High and Butte Central, and additional youth projects.

Approximately 265 children participated in last year’s summer camp, which was held over an 11-week period with a different theme each week. This year’s themes include Sports & Field; Legos: Dream It and Build It; Pirates & Princesses; and Rock ‘n Roll.

The cost for the fundraiser is $50 per person and includes a buffet dinner and a ticket to win a basket. Additional tickets for baskets are $10.

For tickets, send a check to Kiwanis Club of Butte, P.O. Box 3407, Butte, MT 59701 or call Deanna Johnson at 406-490-8887 or Judy Waring at 406-490-6542.