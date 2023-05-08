Cribbage tourney benefits scholarship fund

The annual Burgman/Boyle Cribbage Tournament, a scholarship fundraiser, will take place on Saturday, May 13, at the Knights of Columbus, 224 W. Park St.

Registration begins at noon; tourney starts at 1. Lunch will be provided.

The tourney is a three-person format with no-point stealing. There will be prizes and 50/50 tickets.

Kyle Burgman and Casey Boyle were killed Aug. 10, 2015, in a car crash. The tournament is to not only honor their memory, but to raise money for a good cause.

The entry fee is $30. To pre-register or for more details, call Brianna at 406-490-2141 or Tom at 406-498-4201. Donations can be made at Mountain West Federal Credit Union, 400 E. Park St., Butte.

Belmont Center lunch menus listed

The Belmont Center for Senior Citizens, 615 E. Mercury St. serves lunches during the week. The center requests a $5 donation. All seniors are welcome for lunch.

Meals also can be delivered to senior citizen shut-ins. Free, round-trip bus service is available.

Cinnamon rolls and coffee are served from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The cost is $1.

Tuesday, May 9 — Pork chop with gravy, rice pilaf, bean medley, and carrot cake.

Wednesday, May 10 — Italian wedding soup, cheeseburger with trimmings, pasta salad, chips, and a lemon bar.

Thursday, May 11 — Mother’s Day meal: Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, and pie.

Friday, May 12 — Closed for the fun fair, with menu of chili dog, cheese, chips, potato salad, and brownie.

ACTIVITIES

The Belmont offers the following activities:

Tech Tips — 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 16.

Craft Circle with Lorisa — 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 23. Get on the sign-up sheet today.

Hearing aid cleaning with Robin — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10.

AARP driving course — 9 a.m., Thursday, May 11.

Happy Birthday luncheon — Noon, Thursday, May 18.

Tech Nurses — The nurses will be back in the fall.

Sneakers Exercise — 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Cost: $1.50 a session.

Bingo — 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Cost: $1.50 plus extra for a blackout.

Pinochle — 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Cost: $1 plus 25 cents a set.

Woodcarvers — 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Crochet class — 1 p.m. Thursdays.

Blood pressure check — 11 a.m. Fridays.

Foot clinic — By appointment, call 406-782-8668. Cost: $15 paid to Peggy Dean/Happy Toes.

Rides to medical appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday-Friday; call 24 hours in advance, 406-723-7773. The rides are $5 for a round trip and $3 one way.