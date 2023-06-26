Clearwater Credit Union donates to MT Folk Fest

Clearwater Credit Union, a regional credit union serving all of western Montana, including a branch in Butte, recently announced it will sign on as a major sponsor of the 2023 Montana Folk Festival set for July 14-16 in Butte.

“We are proud to contribute to this dynamic event as a major sponsor of the Montana Folk Festival and to support community events like this in the communities we serve," said Gwen Landquist, brand and communication director at Clearwater Credit Union.

The $5,000 level major sponsorship will count toward the challenge match of the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation and Montana Resources.

According to George Everett of the Montana Folk Festival Executive Committee, festival officials feel blessed that Clearwater sees the value to the Butte community and the region of this festival as a way to greet the season and visitors to the area.

While this major challenge is for Montana businesses, individuals are still being sought to help support the festival through contributions mailed to Montana Folk Festival, P.O. Box 696, Butte, Montana 59703 or through the festival’s PayPal Giving Fund page at paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/1876197.

Bow hunting films Friday at Mother Lode

Enjoy bow hunting on the big screen with your family and friends. The 13th season of the Full Draw Film Tour will be at 7 p.m. Friday, June 30, at the Mother Lode Theatre.

Presented by ONXHUNT and State Farm Insurance, this year’s films feature close encounters with elk, moose and more, and if you’re lucky, you may even take home some great new gear.

The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for youth under 18. Tickets are available at https://buttearts.org/fulldraw/ or the box office at 316 W. Park St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. For more details, call 406-723-3602.

Butte Rotary Club to celebrate successful year

The Butte Rotary Club will gather for dinner at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Butte Country Club, to celebrate a successful Rotary year. This gathering replaces the noon meeting.

The next meeting will be at noon Thursday, July 6. For more details, call 406-782-9783.