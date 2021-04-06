Snapshots: County to recognize awareness causes; Highland View opens Thursday

County to recognize awareness causes

Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher will proclaim April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month in Butte-Silver Bow at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, in the courthouse rotunda.

Gallagher will be joined by Butte 4-C’s in a national call to action to focus on child abuse prevention. Terri Amberg, director of Butte 4-C’s will speak, a volunteer will sing “We Are the Children’’ and volunteers from the 4-C’s Go Blue campaign will hand out bags with items promoting awareness.

Gallagher will proclaim April as Alcohol Awareness Month in Butte 1 p.m. Friday, April 9, at the Silver Bow Homes, 220 Curtis St.

Gallagher will be joined by Prevention Officer Ryan Hardy, Sheriff Ed Lester, Undersheriff George Skuletich, and Prevention Specialist Danielle Giacomino in a national call to action to focus on underage drinking and to feature the positive impact that parents can have in reducing the incidence of underage drinking. Hundreds of communities across the country will participate in this grassroots effort to highlight the effects of alcoholism and to highlight prevention, treatment and recovery resources that can be made available to our youths.