‘Copper Heart’ awards to be presented May 26

The Copper Heart Hero Awards will be given to first responders for their life-saving actions at 1:30 p.m. May 26 in the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse rotunda, 155 W. Granite St.

The public is encouraged to attend. The award recipients include:

Jerry Ellison, Mark McCarthy, Marc Lee, John Liebel, Shawn Coates, Daniel Brabender, Cameron Cray, Andrea Maurinac, Joslynn Haran, Pat Doherty, Jessica Braun, Marko Weitzel, Koby Carter, Matt Doble, Calvin Ball, Robert Whalen, Jase Hoffman, George Skuletich, Dan Lacey, Mike McGree, Haylee Kropp, TW Bolton, Jake Hanley, Chris Mejelde, Kayanna Eldred, Emily Vincent, Curtis Kindt, Nick McGree, Cynthia Vook and Barbara Gray.

For more details about the awards or the ceremony, contact Archie Arnston at awatopdog@yahoo.com or call 406-497-6200.

Maroons of '67 planning class dinner

The Butte Central Class of 1967 will gather for dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. July 16 at the Butte Country Club, 3400 Elizabeth Warren Ave.

For more details or to make a reservation, call Penny McElroy at 406-490-1946, Pauline de Barathy at 406-498-3173 or Mike Duffy at 406-459-9351, or email BCclassof1967@gmail.com.