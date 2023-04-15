Concert at B’nai Israel has been canceled

The concert scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at the B’nai Israel Cultural Center, 327 W. Galena St., has been canceled.

Due to a medical emergency, the Kosher Red Hots, a Washington state-based quartet, will be unable to perform.

Butte’s Fred Crase returns as iconic Elton John

Butte entertainer Fred Crase returns again this year to perform Elton John's greatest hits at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Elks Lodge 240, 206 W. Galena St.

The 21-and-older event supports the Orphan Girl Children's Theatre and the Mining City Choral Union. In addition to the concert, there will be games as well.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the Elks, Headframe Spirits, and the Freeway. Tickets are $40 at the door.

Activities planned for Youth Outdoor Day

Youth Outdoor Day will be celebrated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, at McGruff Park.

The event, sponsored by Montana State University-Extension office here in Butte and Silver Bow County 4-H, is open to youth of all ages.

There will be 15 educational programs that will have activities focusing on safe, healthy, and fun outdoor activities including archery, bear aware, cooking, gardening, fire prevention, wildlife, aquatics, camping, and more.