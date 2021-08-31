Snapshots: Community Mass set 9/11; pinochle tourney in Divide; astronomy club to meet

Community Mass set to for 9/11

Father Patrick Beretta will lead a community Mass to remember those who died and to honor first responders at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at St. Patrick Church, 329 E. Mercury St. in Butte.

Share your 9/11 memories

The Montana Standard would like you to tell us the story of how you experienced 9/11 — and how it has affected you. What are your memories, your takeaways from the morning that changed our lives forever?

Please send your 9/11 story to us. It may be featured in a local story we’re pulling together — and it may also appear in a nationwide anniversary section that will be published in all Lee Enterprises newspapers in Montana and across the country.

Send your memories and takeaways of no more than 250 words to editor@mtstandard.com by Sept. 1.

Social Justice Book Club returning