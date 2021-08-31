Snapshots: Community Mass set 9/11; pinochle tourney in Divide; astronomy club to meet

Community Mass set to for 9/11
Father Patrick Beretta will lead a community Mass to remember those who died and to honor first responders at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at St. Patrick Church, 329 E. Mercury St. in Butte.
Share your 9/11 memories
The Montana Standard would like you to tell us the story of how you experienced 9/11 — and how it has affected you. What are your memories, your takeaways from the morning that changed our lives forever?
Please send your 9/11 story to us. It may be featured in a local story we’re pulling together — and it may also appear in a nationwide anniversary section that will be published in all Lee Enterprises newspapers in Montana and across the country.
Send your memories and takeaways of no more than 250 words to editor@mtstandard.com by Sept. 1.
Social Justice Book Club returning
Butte Public Library's Social Justice Book Club will return at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Metals Bank, 8 W. Park St. They will be discussing “The Hate You Give” by Angie Thomas. Copies are available for check out from the Circulation desk at the library.
For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.
Divide Grange #142 hosts pinochle tourney
DIVIDE — A “Fall Pinochle Kickoff” tournament, hosted by Divide Grange #142, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Grange Hall in Divide. Refreshments will be served and prizes will be awarded. The entry cost is $10. The group requests that unvaccinated participants wear a mask.
For more details, call Linda at 406-498-3344.
Gal-Us-Frame Gals dinner set Sept. 7
Gal-Us-Frame Gals will have a red hat dinner at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Casagranda’s Steakhouse, 801 Utah Ave. Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. They will be ordering off the menu.
For more details, call Bev at 306-398-5165.
Astronomy clubs plans to meet
TWIN BRIDGES — Twin Bridges School Astronomy Club, known as the Fancon Astronomers, will have its first meeting at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, in the Montana Room of the school, 216 W. 6th Ave. The club will elect officers and discuss the agenda for the school year. Planispheres will be available.
For more details, contact Joe Witherspoon at 406-842-7722.
Fall dance registration to be held
Registration for fall dance class at Mining City Dance Company for ages 3 to 18 will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Mining City Dance Co., 601 S. Montana St. Meet the teachers and check out the dance studio. Masks requested for anyone 12 and older not vaccinated.
For more details, call 406-491-8485.