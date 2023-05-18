Butte Central to hold commitment ceremony

Butte Central Catholic High School will hold a commitment ceremony for its seniors Monday at noon, in the high school courtyard. In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the school cafeteria.

The ceremony recognizes the senior class and the colleges and universities they will be attending this fall. Seniors will announce their college commitments and plans during the event.

Parents and family members of the graduates are invited to attend, along with the entire BC student-body. Pizza and beverages will be served.

For further details, call 406-782-6761.

Butte High student awarded $16,000 scholarship

Averie Olsen of Butte High School is among the 44 high school seniors across the United States who will receive a $16,000 college scholarship from the Phillips 66 Dependent Scholarship Program.

The competitive program is open to outstanding college-bound students whose parents work for Phillips 66 and certain subsidiary companies.

Olsen is the daughter of Phillips 66 employee Mark Olsen. She received the scholarship based on academic excellence, community service and financial need.

The award reflects the company’s mission of improving lives and supporting its communities.