Snapshots: Children's theater auditions set; Uptown streets closing for demolition

Auditions set for Shakespeare play

Auditions for Orphan Girl Children's Theatre's production of Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream'' are 3 to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 2-3, via Zoom. Auditions are for ages 7 and up, adults welcome (though casting not guaranteed for adults). OGCT is looking to cast a wide range of abilities and ethnicities.

For character breakdown, audition material, to sign up for a Zoom audition or video submission information, visit www.orphangirl.org under the Get Involved, “Audition Info” link.

"A Midsummer Night’s Dream,'' directed by Elizabeth Crase and choreographed by Taryn Quayle, will be performed April 23-25 and April 30-May 2.

A Demystifying Shakespeare Workshop will be held 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28. Audition materials will be available through this workshop. For details, email jackievetter@orphangirl.org.

Roads to close for building demolition

Butte-Silver Bow road crews will be demolishing the building at 135 E. Park Street starting on Monday, Jan. 25. Detours in this area should last for approximately 2 weeks.

Observe the following road closures: