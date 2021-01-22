 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snapshots: Children's theater auditions set; Uptown streets closing for demolition
0 comments
top story

Snapshots: Children's theater auditions set; Uptown streets closing for demolition

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
New OGCT logo

Auditions set for Shakespeare play

Auditions for Orphan Girl Children's Theatre's production of Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream'' are 3 to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 2-3, via Zoom. Auditions are for ages 7 and up, adults welcome (though casting not guaranteed for adults). OGCT is looking to cast a wide range of abilities and ethnicities. 

For character breakdown, audition material, to sign up for a Zoom audition or video submission information, visit www.orphangirl.org under the Get Involved, “Audition Info” link.  

"A Midsummer Night’s Dream,'' directed by Elizabeth Crase and choreographed by Taryn Quayle, will be performed April 23-25 and April 30-May 2.  

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A Demystifying Shakespeare Workshop will be held 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28. Audition materials will be available through this workshop. For details, email jackievetter@orphangirl.org

Roads to close for building demolition

Butte-Silver Bow road crews will be demolishing the building at 135 E. Park Street starting on Monday, Jan. 25. Detours in this area should last for approximately 2 weeks.

Observe the following road closures: 

  • North Arizona Street will be closed to through traffic between Park and Broadway Streets.
  • West bound traffic on Park Street will be closed between Arizona and Wyoming
  • Sidewalks on North Arizona and on West Park street will be closed to pedestrians.
  • The schedule is subject to change without notice, if other operations require immediate attention and is also dependent on the weather. 

Call 497-6565 with questions, comments or concerns.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A look back at Butte's Columbia Gardens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News