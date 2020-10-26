Snapshots: Candy for kids in Centerville, Walkerville; Dillon throwing Halloween party

Candy for kids in Centerville, Walkerville

The Centerville and Walkerville Fire Departments will be distributing bags of candy to kids in Centerville and Walkerville starting at 6 p.m. Halloween night, Oct. 31.

When you hear the siren or air horn, come outside to receive your bag of candy from the firefighters on the trucks. Firefighters will be wearing face masks.

If we miss you, contact Mike Doto, 491-9308, Centerville; or Tom Bolton, 490-1640, Walkerville.

For more details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

Dillon throwing Halloween party

DILLON — Dillon will hold a community Halloween party from 2 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31. The Parade of Costumes will begin at 2 p.m. at Jaycee Park. The route will be up Idaho St. to Helena St., then left to Montana St., then left to end at the Depot parking area. Masks will be required, people are encouraged to social distance and the parade route will be one-way, in order to keep everyone safe.

