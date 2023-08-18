Free skin cancer screenings Aug. 26

The Sun Bus is providing free skin cancer screenings and sun safety education with a board certified dermatologist from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Butte-Silver Bow Health Dept., 25 W. Front St.

Schedule your appointment at www.thesunbus.org.

Diabetes classes start Sept. 12

In September, the Diabetes Prevention Program will be offering daytime and evening classes.

The 16-week program begins at noon Tuesday, Sept. 12, and 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14. All classes will be held at Southwest Montana Community Health Center, 445 Centennial Ave. The cost is $100 and preregistration is required. Scholarships are available.

The classes include sessions on weight loss, activity and healthy eating behaviors. Participants receive lab work twice during the class, gym passes and ongoing support.

For more details, call 406-723-2960.

Needs of the poor to be addressed

Action Inc. will host a “Community Needs Discussion” from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, in their conference room at 25 W. Silver St.

Members of the Action Inc. team will welcome leaders, service providers and the community to join in a discussion about how to address the needs of poor and low-income people in Silver Bow County. The Community Action Agency, headquartered in Butte and servicing six counties in Southwest Montana, conducts these listening sessions to help guide future service planning.

“Receiving input from citizens of Silver Bow County is critical to our understanding of needs in the area,” says Margie Seccomb, CEO of Action Inc.

For more details, call 406-533-6874.