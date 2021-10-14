Snapshots: Calling all ice carvers; Par 3 course closing for season; volunteers needed for classrooms

Calling all carvers for ice sculpting contest

The 21st annual Ice Sculpting Contest is coming to Uptown Butte from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, with COVID precautions set in place. Masks will be required for sculptors and people should maintain a safe distance of six to 10 feet for all participants and judges.

Anyone with an interest in carving at all levels of expertise from novice to expert is invited to compete for prizes and bragging rights. People interested in participating will be matched with a business sponsor.

Shoppers can watch from a safe distance the progress throughout the day as carvers uncover beautiful creations from frozen ice blocks. Over the past decade, it has become a great day to support local businesses by safely shopping, or by catching a meal at one of the Uptown's many restaurants.

The judges will cast a cold eye on the sculptures and rank them in adult, rookie and child categories for prizes and bragging rights.

They are looking for businesses that would like to be recognized as a sponsor.