Snapshots: Calling all ice carvers; Par 3 course closing for season; volunteers needed for classrooms

Calling all carvers for ice sculpting contest
The 21st annual Ice Sculpting Contest is coming to Uptown Butte from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, with COVID precautions set in place. Masks will be required for sculptors and people should maintain a safe distance of six to 10 feet for all participants and judges.
Anyone with an interest in carving at all levels of expertise from novice to expert is invited to compete for prizes and bragging rights. People interested in participating will be matched with a business sponsor.
Shoppers can watch from a safe distance the progress throughout the day as carvers uncover beautiful creations from frozen ice blocks. Over the past decade, it has become a great day to support local businesses by safely shopping, or by catching a meal at one of the Uptown's many restaurants.
The judges will cast a cold eye on the sculptures and rank them in adult, rookie and child categories for prizes and bragging rights.
They are looking for businesses that would like to be recognized as a sponsor.
To find out details, be matched with a block of ice, or to become a sponsor, contact Corey Gransbery at coreygrans@gmail.com or call 406-529-4795 for details.
Candidate to host meet and greet
Montana State Representative candidate Laurie Bishop will be hosting a meet and greet at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at Headframe Spirits, 21 S. Montana St.
For more details, go to https://fb.me/e/4QJ1nF8Ri.
Par 3 course closing for season Oct. 19
Highland View's Par 3 course will be closed for the season on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The regulation course will be temporary greens only; stay off the greens as they will be being treated for the winter.
For more details, contact Mark Fisher at 406-497-6578 or at mfisher@bsb.mt.gov.
Butte classrooms seeking volunteers
The Butte School District #1 Retired & Senior Volunteer Program is looking for new school volunteers for the 2021/2022 school year. This is an opportunity for those 55 or older to share experiences, abilities and skill for the betterment of the children. The program offers new volunteers the choice of school, the age of the children to work with, as well as a schedule that works best for the volunteer. RSVP also provides training in the fall for new school volunteers.
If interested, contact Traci O’Neill at 406-533-2508 or email at oneilltl@bsd1.org.
Uptown Toastmasters announce winners
The Uptown Toasters Toastmaster Club winners on Tuesday, Oct. 12, included Dan Matteucci, best speaker; a tie between Joe McBride and Jodi Peretti for best table topic responder; and Jodi Peretti, best evaluator.
Uptown Toastmasters meet at noon Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Archives. Guests are welcome. For more details, call 406-782-6605 or 406-490-5560.