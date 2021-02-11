Snapshots: Call for carvers for ice sculpting contest; delinquent taxes due Feb. 26; lecture on Parkinson's

Calling all carvers for ice sculpting contest

The 20th annual Ice Sculpting Contest is coming to Uptown Butte from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, with COVID precautions set in place. Masks will be required for sculptors and the outdoor event will maintain safe distance of six to 10 feet for all participants and judges.

Anyone with an interest in carving at all levels of expertise, from novice to expert, is invited to join the fun and compete for prizes and bragging rights. People interested in participating will be matched with a business sponsor.

The number of entries is limited this year due to COVID, but there are a few opportunities left if any businesses would like to get involved and be recognized as a sponsor.

Gathering around and watching the sculptures being created is discouraged to prevent crowds from forming during the contest. Instead, people can visit them once completed. Over the past decade, it has become a great day to support local businesses by safely shopping, or by catching a meal at one of the Uptown's many restaurants.

The judges will cast a cold eye on the sculptures and rank them in adult, rookie and child categories for prizes and bragging rights.