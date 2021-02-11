Snapshots: Call for carvers for ice sculpting contest; delinquent taxes due Feb. 26; lecture on Parkinson's

Calling all carvers for ice sculpting contest
The 20th annual Ice Sculpting Contest is coming to Uptown Butte from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, with COVID precautions set in place. Masks will be required for sculptors and the outdoor event will maintain safe distance of six to 10 feet for all participants and judges.
Anyone with an interest in carving at all levels of expertise, from novice to expert, is invited to join the fun and compete for prizes and bragging rights. People interested in participating will be matched with a business sponsor.
The number of entries is limited this year due to COVID, but there are a few opportunities left if any businesses would like to get involved and be recognized as a sponsor.
Gathering around and watching the sculptures being created is discouraged to prevent crowds from forming during the contest. Instead, people can visit them once completed. Over the past decade, it has become a great day to support local businesses by safely shopping, or by catching a meal at one of the Uptown's many restaurants.
The judges will cast a cold eye on the sculptures and rank them in adult, rookie and child categories for prizes and bragging rights.
To find out details or more about being matched with a block of ice, contact Corey Gransbery at coreygrans@gmail.com or call 406-529-4795 for details.
Delinquent taxes due Feb. 26
Taxpayers with 2017 tax liens have until Feb. 26 to redeem their property from the tax deed list by paying the first half of their 2020 taxes and their full year of 2017 taxes before a litigation guarantee cost will be added to the parcel.
The amount of money saved by the taxpayer will be significant if delinquent taxes are paid before the deadline.
There is property tax assistance available to all taxpayers. If you have received a delinquent notice in the mail, your property is at risk for additional fees, and you are strongly encouraged to contact the Butte-Silver Bow Treasurer’s office immediately for assistance at 406-497-6303.
Public lecture on Parkinson’s set
The Montana Technological University Public Lecture Series will host Randy Schekman, UC Berkeley and Nobel Laureate 2013, as the guest lecturer at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, via ZOOM. Schekman's presentation is titled, “Membrane Traffic Processes and the Connection to Parkinson's Disease.”
Schekman is a professor in the Department of Molecular and Cell Biology, University of California, Berkeley, and an investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Among his awards are the Gairdner International Award, the Albert Lasker Award in Basic Medical Research, and the 2013 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, shared with James Rothman and Thomas Südhof for "discoveries of machinery regulating vesicle traffic, a major transport system in our cells."
The zoom only presentation, can be accessed here https://zoom.us/j/95519499636?pwd=Z09CNWFpV201eWVhZWc5WXZpbGFYdz09pwd=SU9PS0sxMHVhYzlIemNSMkN3eGFVdz09 using the password MTECH.