Snapshots: Butte Mutual Aid operation transitions; BackPack Jersey Day fundraiser set

Butte Mutual Aid operation transitions
The operation of the Butte Mutual Aid Network recently transitioned from the National Center for Appropriate Technology to the Silver Bow Developmental Disabilities Council.
Hotline Coordinator Cassie Weightman said “SBDDC is excited to continue the good work NCAT has established and is looking forward to working on new projects that will further the mission and impact of the network.” Weightman is a long-time Butte resident and will share coordination duties with the existing Network Coordinator Maryssa Fenwick.
SBDDC has a long history of serving people as a social service agency, making the transition a natural fit. NCAT will continue to serve as a partner of the network.
Butte Mutual Aid will continue to serve as a neighbor-to-neighbor network of volunteers providing financial, mental health, education, workplace and grocery and supplies aid to community members in need.
The network is starting a new program, Snow Buddies, in partnership with Zero to Five and Montana Independent Living Project. Snow Buddies is a snow removal program connecting people who are unable to shovel their sidewalks with volunteers who are able to help. If you or someone you know is in need of help shoveling snow or would like to volunteer to be a Snow Buddy, visit buttemutualaid.org. You may also call the hotline at 406-782-4834 ext. 305.
The network is sponsored by multiple local organizations.
BackPack Jersey Day fundraiser set
BackPack Jersey Day, a vital food access program that distributes easy-to-prepare, shelf-stable meals to children to take home on the weekends, will take place on Friday, Feb. 5. Individuals and communities across Montana will have the opportunity to donate directly to their local BackPack program while raising awareness of the program by wearing a favorite team jersey. Anyone can get involved!
A $5 donation will provide one BackPack bag for a student, and $160 will provide a student with BackPack bags for the entire school year. Any amount supports your local BackPack program. To find out more and to donate, go to: https://mfbn.org/backpackjerseyday.
For more details about the BackPack Program or Jersey Day, visit mfbn.org or contact Erika Berglund, programs coordinator, at eberglund@mfbn.org, 406-541-4874.