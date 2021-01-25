Snapshots: Butte Mutual Aid operation transitions; BackPack Jersey Day fundraiser set

Butte Mutual Aid operation transitions

The operation of the Butte Mutual Aid Network recently transitioned from the National Center for Appropriate Technology to the Silver Bow Developmental Disabilities Council.

Hotline Coordinator Cassie Weightman said “SBDDC is excited to continue the good work NCAT has established and is looking forward to working on new projects that will further the mission and impact of the network.” Weightman is a long-time Butte resident and will share coordination duties with the existing Network Coordinator Maryssa Fenwick.

SBDDC has a long history of serving people as a social service agency, making the transition a natural fit. NCAT will continue to serve as a partner of the network.

Butte Mutual Aid will continue to serve as a neighbor-to-neighbor network of volunteers providing financial, mental health, education, workplace and grocery and supplies aid to community members in need.

