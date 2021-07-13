Snapshots: Butte Democrats hosting barbecue; BHS Class of '72 seeks classmates

Butte Democrats hosting barbecue
Butte Democrats will host a barbecue at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, in the parking lot next to the Carpenters' Union Hall, 156 W. Granite St. Democratic candidates for the state’s newly created seat in the U.S. House, Laurie Bishop and Monica Tranel and Cora Neumann will be attending. There will be burgers and hot dogs available. People should bring something to share, and BYOB, plus a lawn chair if you want to sit. Everyone is welcome.
For questions or more details, call 406-498-4755.
BHS Class of ’72 seeks classmates
Butte High School Class of 1972 is looking for classmates to submit their contact information. The class of 1972's 50th reunion will be held Friday and Saturday, July 22-23, 2022, at the Copper King Convention Center, 4655 Harrison Ave. Butte Central 1972 graduates are welcome to attend.
Send contact information to buttehighclassseventytwo@gmail.com. For more details, contact Marlene Tomsich Hendrickson at 406-544-9784 or join the Facebook group Butte High/Butte Central Class of 1972.