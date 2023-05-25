Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Pint Night to benefit Capt. Brant Bristol

“Bristol Strong” Pint Night will be from 6 to 9 p.m. June 1, at the Metals Sports Bar & Grill, 8 W. Park St.

A portion of all draft, canned and bottled beer will be donated to Butte-Silver Bow Fire Capt. Brant Bristol and his family as he heals from a serious injury he sustained while fighting a fire May 7, at 1621 Yale Ave.

A roof partially collapsed on Bristol, who sustained a fracture and dislocation of his C5 and C6 vertebrae. An air ambulance brought the Butte firefighter to a Missoula medical facility, where he underwent surgery.

AARP driving class scheduled June 8

An AARP driver's training class will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 8, at the Belmont Mine Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. The class is approximately four hours.

Those attending should arrive 15 to 20 minutes early for seating and registration.

The benefits of attendance include a review of driving rules and skills and increased awareness of how your driving skill levels change over time. Also, your auto insurance company may offer a discount for attending.

Registration is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. Lunch is available for $5. To register, call 406-723-7773.