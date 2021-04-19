Snapshots: Belmont Senior Center to reopen; road work on Highway 43; campground closing for repair

Belmont Senior Center reopens May 3

The Belmont Senior Center will reopen to the public on Monday, May 3. Lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Meals on Wheels will continue as usual Monday through Friday. Masks are required.

For more details, call the Belmont Senior Center, 406-723-7773.

Construction works set on Highway 43

WISDOM — The Montana Department of Transportation plans to begin work April 19 on improvements to Highway 43 near Wisdom. The project will include improvements on several bridges on Highway 43 between Wisdom and Chief Joseph Pass, beginning with the Big Hole River Bridge just outside of Wisdom. This bridge work is part of the Wisdom West Project which will also resurface the highway later this spring.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During construction:

Traffic will be reduced to one lane.

Traffic signals will direct traffic through the work zone.

Expect 15 minute delays.

Speed limit will be reduced.

Vehicles over 10-feet-wide are restricted between Trail Creek Road and Wisdom and must use an alternate route.