Snapshots: Belmont Senior Center to reopen; road work on Highway 43; campground closing for repair

Belmont Senior Center reopens May 3
The Belmont Senior Center will reopen to the public on Monday, May 3. Lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Meals on Wheels will continue as usual Monday through Friday. Masks are required.
For more details, call the Belmont Senior Center, 406-723-7773.
Construction works set on Highway 43
WISDOM — The Montana Department of Transportation plans to begin work April 19 on improvements to Highway 43 near Wisdom. The project will include improvements on several bridges on Highway 43 between Wisdom and Chief Joseph Pass, beginning with the Big Hole River Bridge just outside of Wisdom. This bridge work is part of the Wisdom West Project which will also resurface the highway later this spring.
During construction:
- Traffic will be reduced to one lane.
- Traffic signals will direct traffic through the work zone.
- Expect 15 minute delays.
- Speed limit will be reduced.
- Vehicles over 10-feet-wide are restricted between Trail Creek Road and Wisdom and must use an alternate route.
Several road and bridge improvement projects are planned to take place on Highway 43 between Chief Joseph Pass and Wise River this year. Some of the work includes resurfacing approximately 35 miles of the highway, replacing two bridges over Trail Creek, repairing the Big Hole River and Ruby Creek bridges west of Wisdom, replacing a pipe culvert at Canyon Creek, upgrading guardrails, chip sealing 49 miles of pavement, and painting and striping the roadway. For more details about the projects visit https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/hwy43/.
Current construction details and road conditions can be found on the MDT Travel Info App at https://roadreport.mdt.mt.gov/travinfomo
Campground closing for repairs
DILLON — Deadwood Bridge and Deadwood Gulch Campground, six miles southwest of Dell along Big Sheep Creek, will close April 26-May 7 for repair work.
For more details, contact the Dillon Field Office at 406-683-8000.