AWARE to host anniversary celebration

Butte residents are invited to attend a celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at AWARE’s Center for Early Childhood, 237 E. Mercury St.

The event will mark Early Head Start’s 25th anniversary.

Food will be served, and family-friendly games will be played. A video highlighting 25 years of Early Head Start in Butte will be shown, and guests can tour the Early Childhood Center.

“For the last 25 years, AWARE Early Head Start has shared the excitement of watching infants and toddlers develop and grow with parents and families,” said Colleen Bosch, an director.

The organization is also hoping to raise $25,000 to help offset costs for a kitchen remodel. To donate, visit www.aware-inc.org/25years.

Butte CPR salvage sale set for Thursday

Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization will hold a salvage sale from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15, in the alley behind the Piccadilly Museum at 20 W. Broadway St.

Many reusable building materials will be available at reasonable prices, including cabinets, pressed tin ceiling panels, doors, windows, wood molding, bathroom fixtures and much more.

Cash or check payments only, and a tape measure and work gloves are recommended.