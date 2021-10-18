Snapshots: Anaconda to observe Red Ribbon Week; American Legion dinner set; Science Mine open Oct. 23

The American Legion Post #1 and the Auxiliary will celebrate their monthly dinner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the Legion Hall, 3201 Wynne Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. They will be serving a roast beef dinner with salads and desserts. The cost will be $8. The Post will hold a short meeting after the dinner.

Science Mine offers activities for kids

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Can you build the highest flyer? Investigate aerodynamics in the STEAM-Powered Kids project area. Enjoy new exhibits like the telephone switch and good old favorites including Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person; $15 per family.

For more details, go to https://m.facebook.com/sciencemineorg/?_rdr or call 406-992-4208.

Missouri Headwaters advisory team to meet

THREE FORKS — Staff from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and WWC Engineering will host a work session meeting as part of an ongoing process to develop a master plan for Missouri Headwaters State Park from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, via Zoom. The public is invited to attend.