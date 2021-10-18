Snapshots: Anaconda to observe Red Ribbon Week; American Legion dinner set; Science Mine open Oct. 23

Anaconda schools to observe Red Ribbon Week
ANACONDA — Anaconda-Deer Lodge County will mark the opening of Red Ribbon Week with a short ceremony at the Anaconda High School Little Theatre at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25. Attendance will be limited. Attendees will be required to wear masks.
Red Ribbon Week, which runs annually Oct. 23 -31 provides an opportunity for individuals, families and communities across the United States to demonstrate their commitment to a healthy, drug-free lifestyle. Red Ribbon Week raises awareness of drug use and the problems related to drugs faced by individuals, families, and communities. This annual health observance encourages parents, educators, business owners, and other community organizations to promote drug-free lifestyles.
Red Ribbon Week is observed within the Anaconda School District with activities, contests and prizes for school children who pledge to live drug free. Local businesses such as Taco Time, McDonalds, Subway and the Washoe Theatre donate prizes to participating students throughout the week.The event on the Oct. 25 will involve students, faculty, members of the DUI Task Force. There will be short presentations and Anaconda Junior and Senior High School students will be pledging to live drug and alcohol free by signing their names on a large banner which will later be hung on school grounds.
American Legion Post hosts dinner
The American Legion Post #1 and the Auxiliary will celebrate their monthly dinner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the Legion Hall, 3201 Wynne Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. They will be serving a roast beef dinner with salads and desserts. The cost will be $8. The Post will hold a short meeting after the dinner.
Science Mine offers activities for kids
The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Can you build the highest flyer? Investigate aerodynamics in the STEAM-Powered Kids project area. Enjoy new exhibits like the telephone switch and good old favorites including Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person; $15 per family.
For more details, go to https://m.facebook.com/sciencemineorg/?_rdr or call 406-992-4208.
Missouri Headwaters advisory team to meet
THREE FORKS — Staff from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and WWC Engineering will host a work session meeting as part of an ongoing process to develop a master plan for Missouri Headwaters State Park from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, via Zoom. The public is invited to attend.
The meeting will include a project overview and schedule, results from a recent public survey about the park, and a park needs assessment. The meeting will be held over Zoom, and there will be time for public comments at the end of the meeting.
The master planning effort for the park includes several goals:
Guide the development and use of park facilities.
Provide guidelines for the protection and management of important natural, cultural and scenic resources.
Provide visitors with a wide range of experiences.
Provide for public health and safety.
Address short- and long-term needs, while making the least impact on the landscape and cultural resources.
Broaden visitors’ knowledge and appreciation of the area.
Accommodate crowds while still allowing for areas of solitude.
Details on how to join the meeting can be found at https://go.usa.gov/xMFn6.
For more details about the project, visit wwcengineering.com/portfolio/headwaters-state-park-master-plan.