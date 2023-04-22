Class of 1973 plans 50th reunion

The Butte High and Butte Central class of 1973 will have their 50th class reunion June 16-17 at the Butte Country Club, 3400 Elizabeth Warren Ave.

Bulldog classmates who have not received reunion confirmation and plan to attend, contact Rose Shea at 406-565-6338 or Michele Anderson, 406-490-2198, or email sheazrus@bresnan.net or micheleandersondance@gmail.com. For the Maroons, call Joan Simon at 406-490-8924 or email joanmsimon112@gmail.com.

Missouri Headwaters to host workshop

THREE FORKS — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will host a scoping workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 to gather early public input on potential improvements and additions to Missouri Headwaters State Park.

The workshop will be at the park’s picnic area. Visitors can provide their input on several development options dealing with the park’s overnight accommodations, day-use amenities, trails and interpretive signs, and a visitor center.

Public comments gathered at the workshop will help inform the creation of a draft development plan later this year. That plan will undergo additional public comment once it is drafted.

Missouri Headwaters State Park is about 5 miles northeast of Three Forks on Trident Road. For more details, visit bit.ly/mohw23 or call 406-285-3610.