AARP driving class set for Sept. 14

An AARP Safe Driver's class will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. The class is approximately four hours.

Those attending should arrive 15 to 20 minutes early for seating and registration. Registration is $20 and lunch is available for an additional $5.

The class includes a review of driving rules and skills, changes in vehicles and an increased awareness of how a person’s driving skill levels change over time. Your auto insurance company may offer a discount for attending.

For more details, call 406-723-7773.