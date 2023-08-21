Band concert Wednesday at Stodden
Butte Community Band will have their final summer at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Stodden Park. Patrons are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
Featured music will include Irish and American folk songs, marches and contemporary music. Admission is free.
Tracy Thornton
Reporter
