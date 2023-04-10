February at the Animal Shelter
These February statistics are from the Butte Animal Shelter, 699 Centennial Ave. The information is provided by the shelter.
DOGS
- Turned in by owners: 4
- Turned in by residents: 8
- Picked up by animal control officer: 24
- Adopted: 1
- Reclaimed by their owners: 21
- Sent to rescue: 9 (foster); 5 (transfer)
- Died/euthanized: 2 (died); 3 (euthanized)
CATS:
- Turned in by owners: 0
- Turned in by residents: 5
- Picked up by Animal Control officer: 16
- Adopted: 7
- Reclaimed by their owners: 3
- Sent to foster/rescue: 3 (foster)
- Died/euthanized: 0