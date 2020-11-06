SnöFlinga Winter Festival set for January

The sixth annual SnöFlinga Winter Festival is slated for Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 21-24, in Butte. After consideration with the board of directors of SnöFlinga and ongoing communication with the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, the popular winter festival will move forward with adjustments to stay within the protocol set for COVID-19 safety and sanitation.

SnöFlinga was founded by the Butte Community Fitness Foundation as a way to highlight the numerous everyday winter opportunities in the Butte area such as cross country skiing, ice skating, hockey, curling, fat bike expo and walking trails. It has expanded to include the Polar Plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics and Skijor. It began with a handful of events and approximately 500 attendees and participants. In 2020, there were 17 events and nearly 3,000 attendees.

SnöFlinga will work to ensure the safety of all participants and attendees and encourage everyone to follow their social media pages and website for up to date information on the events as well as possible format changes.

For more details, visit www.snoflinga.orgorwww.facebook.com/snoflingamt/.

